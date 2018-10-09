The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (October 8)

Finally, last night's Raw was an eventful episode. Gone were the endless rematches (for the most part) and actual important things happened. The build to Evolution and Crown Jewel sped up and Super Show-Down was followed up nicely.

There were some weaknesses. A lot of this build involved part timers that will be departing shortly, but the full time talent that we see every week delivered also, with two very important developments that will mold Raw for the long haul.

As tiresome as the battle between authority figures storyline has become (Kurt Angle returned last night), and as embarrassing as the DX vs. Brothers of Destruction rivalry has become, there were many other highlights on the show to more than make up for them.

Perhaps two weeks in a row of the lowest rating ever signaled to WWE that the halfhearted and haphazard effort put into the flagship show over the past few months is a bad approach. We can only hope that this amount of effort is sustained going forward.

With so much going on, who won and lost the night? Who came out with the most or least momentum?

Winner: Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens

Finally, Bobby Lashley turned heel last night. This was long, long overdue. He was going nowhere as a babyface, and the turn helps Lio Rush as well. Kevin Owens might have even turned babyface in the affair, which is arguably overdue for him as well. It was clear that he was going nowhere as a heel.

We await to see the follow up to this, but if it sticks, it will be a shot in the arm that Monday nights badly needed.

Loser: The Raw Tag Team Division

The developments elsewhere on the card didn't extend to the tag team division as a whole. First, we got another repetitive match between Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, and the Ascension. Then we got an Authors of Pain run in because WWE can't think of anything else to do with them.

It was hard to care about any of this. The rebuilding of the tag team division still has a lot of work to do.

