The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (September 17)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.40K // 18 Sep 2018, 17:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An odd main event.

Last night's Raw wasn't actively bad like the past few episodes have been, but it also felt like nothing mattered. This was a pure filler show that wasted a lot of the momentum that came out of a Hell in a Cell pay per view that was mostly well received.

The most noteworthy thing was that we found out the name of WWE's November show in Saudi Arabia, but in doing so, it spoiled something major.

Let's tale a look at the winners and losers from last night's show.

Loser: Brock Lesnar

Whatever buzz surrounded Brock Lesnar's return was ruined by the announcement that he would take on Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this November. Instead of positioning The Beast as the wild card in the ongoing faction war between the Shield and other heels on Raw, wherein he would demand his rematch, it was simply announced he would have his match there.

This removed any intrigue that came from his return and now it's obvious that he's only there to get a big paycheck for boosting the November show.

It just felt like a wasted opportunity to create much needed excitement on Monday nights.

Winners: Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre

After their match of the year candidate at Hell in a Cell, Ambrose and McIntyre went at it again in one of the best matches on Raw in a while. Ambrose's new and improved look make him seem like an excellent opponent for a McIntyre that legitimately looks as if he's a warrior out of the movie 300.

McIntyre picked up the victory here, and his hot streak in 2018 continues, but this left a ton of room to explore. Ambrose and McIntyre could serve as good opponents for one another for some time.

1 / 3 NEXT