The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (September 30)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.48K // 01 Oct 2019, 19:15 IST

The Beast rampages.

RAW kicked off what is arguably the biggest week in wrestling since the end of the Monday Night Wars in 2001. With SmackDown to debut on FOX this Friday, and All Elite Wrestling coming to TNT on Wednesday, the atmosphere is heated.

Unfortunately, despite the new look and an improvement in the commentary team, RAW's showing was flat. Not much was done in the way of building things to an exciting climax at Hell in a Cell.

With expectations raised high, did anyone manage to come out looking great last night?

Winner: Brock Lesnar

This was short, brutal, and effective. It makes Brock Lesnar look like the most despised villain in the company heading into his title match with the year's most beloved babyface on Friday night. Now we have a bigger contrast between the two. Kofi Kingston looks more like a hero and Brock Lesnar looks more like a villain.

That's how you build a match. The audience now wants to see Kofi Kingston prevail even more against Brock Lesnar and will suitably tune in to the big debut show on FOX this Friday.

Loser: Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks had another pedestrian match with Alexa Bliss, but the key here is that she only won via distraction and after a struggle. Becky Lynch tried to add some heat to the situation, but the segment fell flat.

If Sasha Banks can't beat Alexa Bliss except through distraction, that probably throws some cold water on her chances of winning the title at Hell in a Cell. It suggests that WWE isn't serious about her push. One is reminded of the subtle hints that Asuka would be losing at WrestleMania 34 - beating Alexa Bliss only by countout and Nia Jax by a fluke rollup.

Because of this, we should probably expect Becky Lynch to retain her championship.

