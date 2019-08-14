The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (August 13)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 Aug 2019, 18:08 IST

One hell of a SmackDown debut.

Despite quite a few pointless matches, Raw delivered some big moments this week, capitalizing on the SummerSlam heat. Unfortunately, SmackDown wasn't able to pack the same punch.

There was some great wrestling on the show, but it was a mostly pedestrian affair that didn't move anything forward, and in fact, delivered a significant reverse. Thankfully, there was also a notable appearance from Buddy Murphy.

What happened to him and everyone else on the show? Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers from the show last night.

Losers: Kevin Owens and SmackDown itself

Kevin Owens was riding high after his victory over Shane McMahon at SummerSlam. So naturally, he loses to Samoa Joe at the next opportunity. Though the loss may not have been clean, there was still no purpose to it other than to extend the Shane McMahon feud.

In other words, it's exactly the thing that needed to be avoided at all costs.

This only means that Shane McMahon's presence on television will continue. We remember very well how extended and pointless his and Kevin Owens' 2017-18 feud became. It started out hot, but quickly devolved into meaninglessness that lasted six months too long.

Are we on the same track this time? That's exactly the place WWE shouldn't want to be in as it heads into the fall season with the blue brand on Fox. A simple role reversal isn't going to be able to save this from becoming just as bad if it's allowed to continue on too long like before.

Shane McMahon should have been removed from WWE television after SummerSlam, but instead, he's staying, at least for a little while longer. That can't be good news for the blue brand, no matter how you want to spin it.

