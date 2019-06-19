The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (June 18)

Yikes.

Unfortunately, SmackDown couldn't step up its game to match Raw's sudden spurt this week. "Wild card" stupidity was in full effect as WWE tried and failed to sell fans on the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, which is unsurprisingly having difficulty in moving tickets. Compare that with over 70,000 people waiting in line to get tickets for All Elite Wrestling's All Out event and you see how little excitement there is for the WWE product.

Last night's episode was trite and totally missable. Did anyone manage to get anything out of it? Or did some people lose a lot more than they gained on last night's episode?

Winners: Heavy Machinery

Heavy Machinery defeated the B-Team last night, cementing their claim to a shot at the SmackDown tag team titles. They have no chance of success, but perhaps they'll be able to impress in the match and get more shots in the future, with a tag team championship run coming down the line.

They aren't exactly an ace tag team, but the tag team titles have long been ones where everyone gets a turn holding them.

Losers: The Miz and R-Truth

R-Truth's bad night didn't just extend to losing the 24/7 Championship to Drake Maverick. Instead, he needed to get involved with Shane McMahon in an Awesome Truth reunion. Why? Because of course, the feud between Shane McMahon and The Miz must continue!

It was an academic segment consisting of another overlong Shane McMahon promo and constant interference from Vince's brood to ensure that his guys won the elimination tag team match. It did nothing for anybody.

This situation with Shane is truly circling the drain. If he's not removed from television soon, expect a flop at SummerSlam, because this is taking far too much time that could be given to much more interesting people.

