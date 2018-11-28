The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (November 27)

Here we go.

Compared to this week's horrid Raw, SmackDown was firing on all cylinders. Not only did all the major storylines for WWE TLC advance, but the blue brand also gave us new ones, including in the form of a week before Christmas gift that has "potential match of the year candidate" written all over it.

What went down and who got the most out of last night's good show? Let's take a look.

Winner: Becky Lynch

The Man is back and thankfully, it wasn't to relinquish the title. She's been cleared. With the excitement that we got, her injury inflicted by Nia Jax is literally last week's news.

Bad news for Nia's relevance, good news for everyone else.

Becky and Charlotte went at it, battling over the rights to battle Ronda Rousey. Becky even declared that Charlotte was trying to cheese off of her, which got the crowd popping, because...well...it's true. This ultimately led to Paige announcing a TLC match between them at the pay per view, but we soon found out that it wasn't going to involve only them. A battle royal was announced between the other women on SmackDown to determine who would join them at TLC.

The triple threat stipulation allows Becky and Charlotte to tease their rivalry without tiring us out with endless rematches. It's a win for everybody.

Winners: The Usos

We thankfully didn't veer back into the territory of the New Day and the Bar. Been there, done that. The Usos answered the open challenge, and while it's always tiresome to see WWE job its champions in attempts to set up rivalries and matches, we can let it slide for now because the Bar and Usos should do great together.

If this match gets added to TLC, it will be one more in what's already shaping up to be one of the strongest cards of the year.

