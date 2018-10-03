The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (October 2)

People want to see the champ!

While not as good as last week's SmackDown, notably because of the cliffhanger ending with Samoa Joe and AJ Styles the week before turned into a big bag of nothing.

I suppose this was a good example of WWE doing go-home shows wrong nowadays, at least compared to other episodes.

Some of the show dragged, but other parts of it were solid and moved the rest of the major feuds on the blue brand forward. Raw's creative team can learn a lot from watching the logical, sequential storylines taking place on SmackDown right now.

Who got the most and least as Super Showdown is only days away?

Losers: Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega

Promoting the Mixed Match Challenge is understandable, but, while fun, this match didn't do Andrade "Cien" Almas any favors, even if it was his business manager who took the fall. This felt like the company spinning its wheels before settling on something to do with Almas. Hopefully he'll be credible by that time, because he really needs a big win right now.

This was a major misallocation of resources. Almas and Vega have far more potential than R-Truth and Carmella.

Losers: The Bar

As usual, a WWE food-based segment was terribly done and catered to an audience of one. The New Day needs to lose the pancakes already. The pancake stuff is doing a major disservice to an act that can do far more.

Cesaro was right a couple of weeks ago when he said that New Day's jokes were no longer funny.

Because Cesaro and Sheamus "stood tall" in this segment, the New Day is almost certain to win on Saturday. The feud is likely to continue afterward, however, since Super Showdown is half pay per view, half glorified house show.

