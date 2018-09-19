Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (September 18)

J.M. Carpenter
19 Sep 2018

Becky Lynch SmackDown September 18th
Becky is back on the throne.

Last night's SmackDown was a great program that followed up a well-done blue brand effort at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The build to Super Show-Down began, everyone did what they should have, and interest was successfully created for the Australian event, in contrast to Raw's characteristically poor showing this week.

While there were some repetitive aspects to the show, like the Miz vs. Bryan feud which has unfortunately degenerated in quality, most of the other programs were on point.

Who took away the most and least from last night's show?

Winners: The Bar

Cesaro's singles win over Kofi Kingston wasn't anything spectacular, but it did a good job in setting the stage for Super Showdown. The Bar and New Day always deliver when in the ring together and the two teams have a lot of history. It was The Bar that ended the New Day's record-breaking tag team title run two years ago.

The Bar's odds of winning the titles in Melbourne are slim, but this rivalry could reinvigorate a tag team division that needs the booster shot, and it was about time that Cesaro and Sheamus got more time on TV.

Losers: Rusev Day

First, I'll give credit to the way this was done. This was an excellent match and segment, but in the long term, it spells peril for both Rusev and Aiden English. The duo were far more popular together than they were apart, and breaking up Rusev Day will probably give them nothing to do after the angle ends.

On the other hand, this looked like it was Rusev's official babyface turn, which fans have been wanting for a long time and which should help him. It's a shame that it didn't happen when he was at his hottest point heading into WrestleMania, though.

