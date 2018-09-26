Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (September 25)

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Feature
670   //    26 Sep 2018, 18:25 IST

Samoe Joe goes to the Styles home.
He went there.

Completely opposite of Raw, SmackDown fired an all cylinders, hitting every note from top to bottom. Everything and everyone felt important, even the lower tiered programs, and the blue brand is getting better at using most of its stacked roster in the two hours available to it.

SmackDown has been night and day compared to Raw and it truly forces this fan to wonder how the two shows can be so far apart from one another in quality - and this isn't even the old NXT vs. main roster comparison!

With two hours packed full of action, who got the most and least out of last night's good showing?

Winners: Everyone in this segment

This feud badly needed a kick in the rear after the involvement of their wives cooled it considerably. Last night gave it to us. In the best promo of the feud so far, Miz hammered Bryan, telling him that he didn't have what it takes to defeat him because he wasn't willing to do anything in order to secure victory.

The only way he could emerge victorious, Miz said, was to abandon his moral compass and thus the support of his fans. Daniel Bryan couldn't beat Miz as the Daniel Bryan everyone loved, but as another man.

The match that followed with R-Truth was pedestrian, but the build to Super Showdown in Australia got a lot hotter as a result of this segment. It even did a good job of highlighting R-Truth, whose comedic abilities added a little relief to the seriousness of the situation.

Even Carmella, although she couldn't get over on her own, was better in this segment than she ever was during her run as women's champion.

This was a nice use of everyone on the roster according to their strengths. Raw's writers should watch this.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day The Bar AJ Styles Samoa Joe WWE Best and Worst WWE Points To Note WWE Results
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (25...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 25 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 18 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 7 Aug, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Epic ways WWE can shock everyone on SmackDown (11...
RELATED STORY
10 things WWE got right on the Smackdown Live after...
RELATED STORY
5 things you can expect from tonight's SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us