The biggest winners and losers of Money in the Bank (2020)

Another big moment for Asuka!

With the audience still gone thanks to the coronavirus shutdown, WWE did a good job yet again last night, creating a Money in the Bank event that was memorable and unique, which took advantage of the opportunities offered by a new setting.

In many ways, Money in the Bank was a reset of WWE's atmosphere, so who got the most and least out of it? Let's take a look at the results of the pay per view.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy came back from an injury to meet the always dependable Cesaro on the Money in the Bank pre-show. This was a solid match, with Jeff Hardy's victory setting him up for a bigger opportunity in the future.

The window is now open to a late career push, perhaps to the Intercontinental Championship, but that's far from a certain outcome. All that we can say is that it's good to see Jeff Hardy back and that the opportunity is now there.

Loser: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley destroyed R-Truth in about a minute and has an intriguing partnership of sorts with MVP, but that doesn't do much to help his standing in the bigger picture. Bobby Lashley has been lost for a long time now.

First he was part of the poorly-received Rusev and Lana split angle, and now he's just meandering. He was not a significant part of the Money in the Bank card and doesn't look like he's going to get a significant spot in the immediate future.

Ask yourself - where does Bobby Lashley go from here? Do you think that a big SummerSlam angle is waiting for him in the near future? That doesn't seem likely.

He'll squash people week to week, but it doesn't look like he's due for a significant push.