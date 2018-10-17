The biggest winners and losers of SmackDown 1000

The Cutting Edge was back.

SmackDown 1000 was a superior show to Raw's 25th anniversary special in January. This was a show that had a nice mixture of returning legends and highlights from the current talent at the same time. Batista returned to tease a potential WrestleMania match, but the other big highlights all came from the current talent, which was a nice touch to the show.

A major title change occurred and two big angles got wind in their sails.

Far from resting on its laurels for a lazy nostalgia trip, SmackDown 1000 did a good job of acknowledging the past while working to build the future. Let's take a look at who got the most and least out of last night's show.

Winners: The Usos

The Usos haven't had a good 2018 since WrestleMania, which is a shame because of how good their 2017 was. Things might be turning the corner for them now, because they defeated AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan in a tag team match.

Styles and Bryan were looking good throughout the contest until a miscue cost the latter to hit the former. Bryan then ate a double superkick from The Usos for the three count.

Not only did this put wind in the sails of Styles and Bryan's emerging rivalry, but it also gave The Usos a major credibility boost that they desperately needed. It would have been a bad look indeed for them to return to television on such a big episode only to lose. Instead, they won the match, and, with certain results that occurred later in the night, they might have something much bigger in store for them very soon.

Let's hope that happens, because the Usos deserve to be featured far more than they have been as of right now.

