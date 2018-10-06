The biggest winners and losers of Super Show-Down

AND NEW!

WWE Super-Showdown is now in the books, and while the show was filler, for the most part, a glorified house show, a number of important things happened. Daniel Bryan defeated the Miz to become the #1 contender to the WWE Championship, but the disappointing match almost guarantees that Miz will interfere and the rivalry will continue. He isn't going to let this loss slide easily. It's obvious that this feud is going to be in place for the long haul.

Elsewhere on the card, all but one championship was retained, but most of the rivalries are likely to continue. We now know that Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will have another match on Tuesday, which will almost certainly set up a match for Evolution. Triple H and The Undertaker certainly have unfinished business, and it's obvious that the Deadman will eventually get his revenge.

Who, then, came out the furthest ahead at the end of the day (or beginning of it, for most viewers)? Who was left the furthest behind in Melbourne?

Loser: Asuka

As expected, Asuka didn't take the pin in this match, and will probably get the win back soon, but going 50/50 with the IIconics is a dramatic drop off compared to her highly anticipated main roster debut just a year ago. Though Super Show-Down was a mostly filler affair, it nonetheless puts another loss on her pay per view record.

As 2018 has gone on, Asuka has become the female version of Samoa Joe or Braun Strowman - always winning on television and beating up the geeks in the division, but never winning the big matches on pay per view. It's worse because this was a loss that didn't need to happen, given what occurred elsewhere on the card. It was a misallocation of resources.

