×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The Biggest Winners and Losers of WWE Super ShowDown

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
844   //    08 Jun 2019, 05:44 IST

You can just see the star power choking out of Roman.
You can just see the star power choking out of Roman.

The two Saudi pay per views of 2018, Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel, were duds. WWE's first Saudi show of 2019, Super ShowDown, followed that trend. There was more than one questionable booking decision, most of the show felt like filler, and there were some embarrassments in the main event, though it wasn't as sad as the matches involving The Undertaker last year.

But did anyone actually get anything out of this show?

Loser: Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin to retain his Universal Championship, but it came through a rollup, which means this feud is going to continue, much to the detriment of Seth Rollins' title reign and Monday Night Raw as a whole. There is a swathe of evidence that the show does poorer when Baron Corbin is in the main event, and that's set to continue for the coming few weeks at least.

Brock Lesnar also showed up seemingly only to get his big Saudi payday, as he was unable to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase thanks to a fumble from Paul Heyman. Brock Lesnar is getting better at cashing in without doing anything it would seem, but it doesn't help the Raw brand any.

Loser: Andrade

Nobody had any inkling that Andrade was actually going to win this match, but it shows that his place remains as that guy that works with top talent and makes them look good, but can never have a breakthrough of his own. That view was now reinforced on Andrade's biggest stage yet.

It's a shame, because he can do a whole lot more, as he's shown, but he can just never get above that glass ceiling that's looming ominously over his head.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 New Day Roman Reigns Shane McMahon WWE Best and Worst
Advertisement
5 Things that must happen at WWE Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Booking decisions that WWE should avoid at WWE Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
Super ShowDown 2019: 3 Interesting booking decisions WWE could pull off at the event
RELATED STORY
3 Top WWE Faces Who Could Turn Heel After Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown 2019 Prediction - Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler for WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Dolph Ziggler Will Beat Kofi Kingston At Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
WWE: 5 Surprises that could happen in June- Ambrose replaced in The Shield, Massive heel turn  
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (October 2)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (May 21)
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest questions heading into WWE Super ShowDown 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us