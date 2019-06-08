The Biggest Winners and Losers of WWE Super ShowDown

You can just see the star power choking out of Roman.

The two Saudi pay per views of 2018, Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel, were duds. WWE's first Saudi show of 2019, Super ShowDown, followed that trend. There was more than one questionable booking decision, most of the show felt like filler, and there were some embarrassments in the main event, though it wasn't as sad as the matches involving The Undertaker last year.

But did anyone actually get anything out of this show?

Loser: Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin to retain his Universal Championship, but it came through a rollup, which means this feud is going to continue, much to the detriment of Seth Rollins' title reign and Monday Night Raw as a whole. There is a swathe of evidence that the show does poorer when Baron Corbin is in the main event, and that's set to continue for the coming few weeks at least.

Brock Lesnar also showed up seemingly only to get his big Saudi payday, as he was unable to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase thanks to a fumble from Paul Heyman. Brock Lesnar is getting better at cashing in without doing anything it would seem, but it doesn't help the Raw brand any.

Loser: Andrade

Nobody had any inkling that Andrade was actually going to win this match, but it shows that his place remains as that guy that works with top talent and makes them look good, but can never have a breakthrough of his own. That view was now reinforced on Andrade's biggest stage yet.

It's a shame, because he can do a whole lot more, as he's shown, but he can just never get above that glass ceiling that's looming ominously over his head.

