The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (August 24)

Last night's RAW was the fallout show from SummerSlam, where we saw a big debut and the beginnings of where WWE would head with the Red brand as the fall season looms. Who got set up in a big way last night on RAW? Who fared the worst?

Winner from RAW this week: Nia Jax

This might be an odd couple pairing for a while. Shayna Baszler has said she was setting her sights on the RAW Women's Championship again, but found herself fighting alongside Nia Jax against Sasha Banks and Bayley.

If Sasha Banks and Bayley turn on one another, they'll probably have to lose the tag titles as part of that? Might WWE be setting this up on the red brand?

Even if not, Nia Jax got the most out of this because a path has opened for her to be more than just a foil on RAW programming in the immediate future.

Winner from RAW this week: Aleister Black

Aleister Black made his return to RAW last night and took on a darker persona, attacking KO on the Kevin Owens Show.

This is a good move for Black, who had run out of steam as a babyface, getting repeatedly shunted to the sidelines or put in random feuds that never went anywhere. Taking on a new, darker tone could make him stand out a little more, as RAW seems to lack main event level heels behind Randy Orton. It remains to be seen where this feud with Kevin Owens will go, but already Aleister Black is much better off than he was doing whatever it was he was doing against Seth Rollins' group and then getting passed over for the likes of Dominik Mysterio anyway.

Now we wait and see where this latest turn will take him.