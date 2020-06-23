The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (June 22)

The biggest winners and losers in terms of booking from the June 22, 2020 episode of WWE RAW.

This week's RAW saw Dolph Ziggler and Asuka reign as the biggest winners.

The once-unthinkable finally happened on RAW last night.

Last night's RAW was meant to get the road to the next pay per view event, Extreme Rules in July, started in earnest. In that regard, the show was successful, although the red brand will have to do some work around the edges.

Who got the most and least out of RAW last night? Let's take a look.

RAW Winner: Dolph Ziggler

RAW got started with Dolph Ziggler issuing a challenge to Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. There was a nice touch of callback involved in this. Drew McIntyre returned to the main roster a little over two years ago when he and Ziggler made a surprise appearance on RAW. They then went to menace the red brand to varying degrees through the rest of 2018, including a run with the RAW Tag Team Championships. McIntyre then turned on Ziggler.

This history was brought up in the opening promo last night and it worked.

Of course, WWE still has a long way to go to even somewhat convince us that Dolph Ziggler will be a threat to Drew McIntyre, but they have several more weeks to try.

RAW Loser: Nia Jax

This segment was shaky to say the least. Nia Jax was never good on the microphone and it felt like it was just there to stall for time. Nia Jax did create the injury angle with Charlotte, which turned out to be a real one, so we can expect the two to feud whenever she gets back.

But does anyone really want to see such a feud? Their match on RAW in 2017 was dangerous, to put it lightly.

We'll just have to see where it goes, but with Nia Jax shut out of a title match now, she's probably set to meander for a while.

