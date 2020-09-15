The biggest winners and losers from last night's RAW (September 14)

The September 14, 2020 edition of Monday Night RAW was a substantial show, with lots of good wrestling on display. Unlike the Blue brand, RAW's march to Clash of Champions, aside from the Orton vs. McIntyre feud, seems inconsequential, as if nothing major is set to happen at that particular event. Regardless, there were some notable developments for the future, as well as some good wrestling.

Who got the most and least out of the September 14 RAW? Let's take a look.

Winner from RAW: Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander is a full-blown heel now, defeating Ricochet and once and for all dissolving what was essentially a non-existent tag team anyway. The fact that the former Cruiserweight Champion has moved on to this is a big step up for him compared to what he was previously doing. Singles gold still doesn't seem likely, but at least he'll be taking part in any storyline that MVP's faction gets involved in.

The loss is just as big for Ricochet as the win was for Alexander. It looks like his road to nowhere on the main roster is just as sturdy as it ever was during his "tag team" with Cedric Alexander. Perhaps sending the former North American Champion back to NXT would be the wisest move.

Winner from RAW: Zelina Vega

Advertisement

After defeating Mickie James, Asuka found herself getting slapped by Zelina Vega, who declared she didn't care anymore about managing a team of ingrates and getting nowhere, before slapping the RAW Women's Champion.

Zelina Vega will probably get a title shot out of this. She has about as much chance against Asuka as does a snowball in July, but it's at least a showcase for her in a title picture. Expect her "ingrates" to get involved to liven up the situation.