The biggest winners and losers on SmackDown (October 2nd)

Last night's Friday Night SmackDown saw a renewal of the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, along with some more action starring Money in the Bank winner Otis.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks took decisive steps in their respective ongoing stories. Hell in a Cell is a few weeks away, so who got the most out of SmackDown as the next pay-per-view approaches? Let's take a look.

SmackDown winner - Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns emerged at the start of the show last night, cutting off Paul Heyman, who read from his lineage in anticipation of being named the Tribal Chief of the family. Reigns didn't want such accolades because Jey Uso wouldn't acknowledge them.

When he confronted Jey, he said that the beating he dished out at Clash of Champions was for Jey's own good. It got him in the main event, after all. He then offered him another shot, but warned that it would involve the "highest stakes" in WWE history.

This is the Reigns we should have been seeing all along. His character evolution is going splendidly and he will emerge out of this feud with Jey as a dastardly monster. Meanwhile, WrestleMania 37 starts to ever-so-slightly appear over the horizon.

SmackDown loser - AJ Styles

Naturally, SmackDown had to get Jey Uso ready for his rematch with Roman Reigns after taking such a massive beating at Clash of Champions. With that being said, he couldn't just win over a "jobber". AJ Styles came out and talked trash, prompting a match between the two, which Jey won.

Jey defeating the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the past five years is a good way to get him primed up. However, a loss to someone like Jey does Styles no favors. We will have to see how he recovers next week.