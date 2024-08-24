The Bloodline stands strong- 3 mistakes Triple H made on WWE SmackDown this week

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Aug 24, 2024 13:55 GMT
Triple H and The Bloodline [Image credits: WWE.com]
Triple H and The Bloodline [Images via WWE.com]

This week's episode of SmackDown had a lot of talking points, as the Triple H-led creative team put on quite a show. Whether it was LA Knight's glorious defense or Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens prevailing in the main event, it was a good show from start to finish.

That being said, there were a few things that Triple H might have gotten wrong. Granted, The Game may be keeping his cards close to his chest, given that the Bash in Berlin PLE is just a few days away. However, there are certain things that he should have pulled the trigger on.

There were some missed opportunities last night. So, without further ado, here are three mistakes Triple H made on SmackDown this week:

#3. LA Knight does not have a challenger for Bash in Berlin

Bash in Berlin is just a week away, and Triple H has built up quite a match card. However, as things stand, reigning United States Champion LA Knight is without an opponent. The Megastar had his first title defense against Santos Escobar last night.

Despite some early interference from Legado Del Fantasma, Knight managed to retain the gold. However, a critique can be made about the fact that nothing happened after that. The WWE Universe loves Knight, and he would certainly be a welcome presence at Bash in Berlin. But with just one more episode of SmackDown to go before the event, it looks like the reigning US Champion will not be on the card.

#2. Triple H did not go all-in with the Kevin Owens heel-turn

One of the biggest moments of last night's SmackDown was the tease fans were given of a potential Kevin Owens heel turn. However, perhaps the creative team would have been better off leaning into it completely.

Now, heading into Bash in Berlin, there will be an uneasy feeling among those in the WWE Universe, as they now completely expect the heel turn. Instead, The Game should have banked on giving fans a shock and fully committed to The Prizefighter's heel turn. It certainly would have raised the stakes for the title match.

#1. Jimmy Uso's return delayed as The Bloodline prevails on SmackDown

For weeks, the WWE Universe has been waiting for the return of Jimmy Uso. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion was booted out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa in April 2024. Hence, many expect Jimmy to return and side with the Original Tribal Chief.

Heading into this week's SmackDown, some expected him to make a triumphant return, perhaps even helping the Street Profits win the WWE Tag Team title.

However, the exact opposite took place, as Triple H booked yet another dominant display for Solo Sikoa and company. Not only did Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa take care of the Street Profits, but The Bloodline decimated #DIY as well.

Edited by Yash Mittal
