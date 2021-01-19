The Bollywood Boyz discuss a new all-Indian faction in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE NXT tag team The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh and Samir Singh) recently sat down with SK Wrestling's Arunava Ghoshal for an interview. During the conversation, they were asked about forming a new all-Indian faction and which other Indian WWE Superstars could be in it with them. Sunil Singh put over the names of Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky as possible members.

"They got a couple of young kids from India down at the Performance Center right now. They are giants, both seven feet tall. Zanjeer and Shanky. They're both giants, they're both guys that probably could be our henchmen, our bodyguards. So I'll definitely start with those two."

Samir Singh adds the name of former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Sunil Singh's tag team partner, Samir Singh added that the fifth member of the faction could be former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The Bollywood Boyz, formerly known as The Singh Brothers have quite a history with Jinder Mahal, having been in a faction with him on the main roster.

"Well, I mean, we have history with Jinder. So, let's pick Jinder Mahal in there. It's interesting there's so many Indian talents. You know there's a possibility of it always happening. But I think we have so many different Indian characters right now. Everybody's got a unique look and touch."

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

