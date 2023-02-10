The Boogeyman to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Exploring the spine-chilling star's wrestling contributions 

The Boogeyman is a legend worthy of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He was one of the most memorable characters on TV during his stint, spooking everyone watching, and bringing theatrics in spades.

The Boogeyman made his debut on the October 14, 2005, episode of SmackDown after months of vignettes hyping him up. He lived up to said hype, creeping everyone out for the next few weeks and establishing himself as one of the most popular characters on the roster.

From eating worms to stalking fellow superstars, fans tuned in to see what the unpredictable maniac would get up to next. He never won a championship during his run, but the fact that he is still remembered to this day is a testament to how amazing his character was.

There is a proper case for The Boogeyman to be inducted at this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. It would be a great reward for his contributions to the wrestling industry.

Should it be green-lit, we can't wait to hear from the real-life Martin Wright and how life has been for him under all that makeup. However, knowing him, we wouldn't be surprised if he spent the night stalking the current crop and doing some creepy stuff.

The Boogeyman's recent WWE appearances

The Boogeyman is currently under contract with WWE as part of their 'Legends' initiative, which allows established wrestlers to make sporadic appearances on the product. He signed the deal in 2015 and has made a couple of showings since.

BOOGEYMAN @realboogey Guess who, just signed a WWE SUPERSTAR Legends Contract...Never Give Up..Thank U Vince..Cmin2getcha! Guess who, just signed a WWE SUPERSTAR Legends Contract...Never Give Up..Thank U Vince..Cmin2getcha! https://t.co/poQ9ci7V1g

On January 22, 2018, Boogeyman appeared on RAW 25 to celebrate 25 years of the red brand. He also emerged on the 2019 Reunion show and spooked the hell out of the then-24/7 Champion Drake Maverick in the locker room. The scare helped Pat Patterson pin Maverick and take the 24/7 Title.

Fast-forward to January 4, 2021, when he appeared on the RAW Legends Night special. This time, he targeted Angel Garza and helped R-Truth win the 24/7 Championship. Given how he has never won a title in WWE, we are wondering why he didn't pin him and win it for himself.

We are waiting for Boogeyman's next appearance in WWE. Hopefully, he can deliver the right spook to someone like Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy and get them off their high horses.

