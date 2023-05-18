The Brawling Brutes should add 5-time Champion to become the most dominant stable in WWE

The Brawling Brutes was one of the last factions created in WWE under the old regime. The group has seen some highs and lows in their career on the blue brand but thrived under the new regime, which shifted their focus towards tag teams and stables across all three brands.

The landscape of WWE is filled with top-tier stables that are evolving every day. The Brawling Brutes should evolve with time, and there is no better way for Sheamus to add another rising star to the group in the form of Tyler Bate in the near future.

In 2021, Sheamus was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown alongside Ridge Holland as a team. The Celtic Warrior took Holland under his wing and guided him on the main roster while feuding with The New Day. In 2022, The Celtic Warrior also got Pete Dunne (now Butch) to the main roster, who joined their stable.

Several stables are adding more members to stay relevant or to grow in number. The Brawling Brutes should add the former NXT UK Champion, NXT Heritage Cup Champion, and former NXT & NXT UK Tag Team Champion Tyler Bate to their faction in the very near future.

Why should The Brawling Brutes add Tyler Bate to their group on WWE's main roster?

In 2017, Tyler Bate made his debut for the company and became the inaugural NXT United Kingdom Champion. The Big Strong Boy had dominated the former black-and-gold brand in the United Kingdom as he became the brand's Triple Crown Champion before NXT UK was discontinued.

The former NXT star has been wrestling for years in the company's developmental brands, and the former champion is ready to move to the main roster. Fans were expecting Bate as one of the potential call-ups during the annual draft, but the promotion had other plans for him.

Tyler Bate is an excellent worker and competed with superstars such as Butch and Ridge Holland in the past. Bate also has experience in working as a tag team which would help the stable to make a statement in the division. He can later receive his own singles push after spending time with The Brawling Brutes.

Having Bate in the stable would do wonders for everyone, as the Big Strong Boy would need to have established stars around him after his main roster debut. WWE Draft is not required for Tyler Bate to move to SmackDown, as Butch made his blue brand debut weeks before WrestleMania 38.

Do you want to see Bate with The Brawling Brutes? Sound off in the comment section below.

