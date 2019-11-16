The Brian Kendrick taking indefinite leave of absence from WWE; reason why revealed

Daniel Bryan embraced The Brian Kendrick after his Cruiserweight Classic performance

The Brian Kendrick has competed regularly on 205 Live since the weekly show began on the WWE Network in November 2016, with his most recent match earlier this month ending in a loss against Mansoor.

Writing on Twitter ahead of this week’s episode of the cruiserweight-only show, the former Cruiserweight Champion highlighted the fact that he has not been granted a title opportunity in the last three years.

He went on to say that he does not feel respected as a roster member on 205 Live, so he is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the ring.

It’s been 3 years since my last #Cruiserweight Title opportunity. Since then, it has become evident that nobody on @WWE205Live understands nor respects the road that I paved for them. Therefore I am taking an indefinite leave of absence from the ring. @WWE #205live pic.twitter.com/MJftDpQl1F — Brian Kendrick (@mrbriankendrick) November 15, 2019

The Brian Kendrick’s Cruiserweight Championship history

After reaching the quarter-finals of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament, The Brian Kendrick emerged as the first challenger for the Cruiserweight Championship when the division debuted on RAW in September 2016.

The veteran won the title from TJP in October 2016 at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but he only held it for 30 days before suffering a defeat against Rich Swann on 205 Live.

Kendrick received two rematches for Swann’s title, with the second one coming in a Triple Threat match (also involving TJP) at Roadlock: End of the Line in December 2016. However, as the man himself said, he has not had a title opportunity since then.

