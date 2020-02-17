The BroserWeights react after winning the NXT Tag Team Titles

' It's a thing now'

This Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Portland, Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne - The BroserWeights defeated NXT tag team champions The Undisputed Era to become the new tag team champions. The BroserWeights earned the right to challenge Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era after they won this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic by defeating NXT UK's Grizzled Young Veterans in the finals.

Following the event, Riddle & Dunne celebrated their momentous win and friendship in an interview given to Cathy Kelley which was the backstage correspondent's last night with WWE.

How did The BroserWeights react?

Cathy Kelley congratulated The BroserWeights on winning the tag team titles and told a delighted Matt Riddle that they can now call Portland as 'the Bro City'. After that, Cathy asked both Riddle & Dunne on how they felt after winning the titles.

The Original Bro replied by saying that he's speechless and reflected on his friendship with Pete Dunne.

Honestly, I'm almost speechless...but, you know, the only thing better than these championships is my friendship. This bond, this unexpected love story that came true and what better way to top this story off than with the NXT tag team championships and you can just tell by the look in his eye - he is thrilled.

The Bruiserweight added,

Yeah, we had high expectations coming in tonight. We did what we said we were gonna do. The BroserWeights are the new NXT tag team champions.

Riddle concluded the interview by saying that he does not have anything to say except that them winning the NXT tag team titles is 'a thing now'.