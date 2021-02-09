The Bushwhackers highlight the problem with modern-day WWE (Exclusive)

The Bushwhackers believe WWE's current Superstars do not possess the same level of experience as Superstars did over 30 years ago.

In the 1980s, Vince McMahon hired main-event performers from different territories to work for WWE. That approach meant he was spoilt for choice when it came to selecting his own main-eventers on WWE television.

Speaking to SK Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Bushwhacker Butch said today’s WWE Superstars are lacking in experience. He thinks Superstars from his generation benefited from being able to travel and work in different territories.

“Today, unfortunately, there’s not as many smaller wrestling shows where the guys can gain the experience that we had, so a lot of them are coming out of these schools and coming out looking great, bodies are great, they’re working hard, they work as hard as we did, they do some fantastic moves, but they don’t have the experience of when to do the moves at the right time. And that only comes with years and years of experience.”

Bushwhacker Butch added that some of today’s Superstars’ careers will already be over by the time they get to the top. In his opinion, that is why so many people struggle to reach the level that the likes of Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage did in the 1980s.

The Bushwhackers before joining WWE

John Laurinaitis inducted The Bushwhackers into the WWE Hall of Fame

Advertisement

Agreeing with Bushwhacker Butch’s opinion, Bushwhacker Luke recalled how the duo had a 22-year wrestling career before they joined WWE in 1988. They worked as The Kiwis and The Sheepherders prior to becoming The Bushwhackers in Vince McMahon’s WWE.

The Bushwhackers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Please credit SK Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta and embed the video interview if you use quotes from this article.