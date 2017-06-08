The Challenge: CM Punk fights a bucket of ice

Can he pull out another victory? Or is this the end of CM Punk, forever.

Lindsey and CM Punk try to solve the puzzle of why they’re on this show

Last week on The Challenge: Ashley M eliminated Ashley K to no one’s surprise. Lolo was about to eliminate Tia, to no one’s surprise, until Lindsey asked Victor Cruz if she could replace Tia and fight Lolo herself.



So Victor asks Lolo if it’s alright for Lindsey to sub in for Tia. Lolo looks at Wes for advice, because Lolo hates Wes the least out of everyone on the show. Wes shakes his head no, so Lolo’s all “NO WAY I SEE WHAT YOU’RE DOING YOU’RE TRYING TO MESS WITH MY HEAD!” and denies Lindsey her request. Then she dominates Tia in the Elimination, to the surprise of no one.

Real quick, every episode Victor Cruz seems like it's his first day. If you're going to have a host, get someone that wants to be there or can at least ACT like they want to be there. I know you guys know who the Miz is. He'd be great since he's done this kind of thing before.



The next morning Wes takes Lolo to brunch because he is also used to everybody hating him. The most interesting thing I learned from their brunch was that that Lolo is 34 years old. She looks way younger. If you told me she was 21, I’d be like “Yeesh, she looks tired for a 21-year-old”, but I’d buy it. She looks incredible for 34. She’s also a virgin? Didn’t see that one coming.



Telephone, tell a friend, Telemundo

This is an action shot from the first game. That’s how boring it is.



At the first team challenge, which is some weird, convoluted version of “Telephone,” the pros pick Gus as their team captain, and Darrell volunteers for the Champs. It’s actually a pretty tight back-and-forth competition for the most boring game to watch this side of bowling. The Champs pull out a victory, probably because Wes has played/won this game before. Sidenote: CT does a great imitation of the “I pick things up and put them down” guy from those commercials.



Since the Pros lost, that means Gus is automatically in (the) Elimination (Chamber), but we have to see who the team will choose. Unsurprisingly, the Pros tie the votes up, again, forcing Gus to choose his own fate. He surprisingly picks CM, but I’m not worried. Punk's not bad at this game, so far.

