The Challenge: CM Punk fights a football player

Can CM Punk escape his first Elimination unscathed? Or even alive?

Punk and Bananas in a Dean Ambrose-style match.

Twitter challenges

Last week Champion Veronica and Professional Candice were both eliminated from the competition, and CM Punk said like eight words. I also forgot to mention that the host of this show is not TJ, but Victor Cruz, another ex-NFLer. He’s alright. Kind of wish The Miz was the host, but then I doubt Punk would be on the show.

This week, we start with Shawne Merriman, former NFL linebacker, approaching CM Punk about a fight on Twitter they had years ago. You know Twitter, it’s where adults act like children and shine a light on themselves at the same time. It’s confusing if you’re not a narcissistic sociopath.

Anyway, they squish their argument, which was something about Punk making fun of Shawne trying to hit on WWE Divas, and head off to battle the Champs. It’s a Men’s Elimination, and Punk foolishly volunteers to be team captain. So if the Pros lose, he’s automatically sent into Elimination. If he wins, he gets $5,000 donated to his charity, PAWS Chicago, which is way more adorable than what I thought it was.

Lolo is very competitive, fighting with herself when no one else is around.



On the last episode, when Lolo was put into Elimination, she was livid over the fact that she might be sent home without winning any money for her charity. In the middle of a fun game of flag football this week, Lolo gets mad at Lindsey for something, so Lolo throws a fit and says she’s gonna quit the show.

During a competition that doesn’t count at all, in any way. She seems to have moved on pretty quickly from “caring about her charity,” right into “throwing a temper tantrum for absolutely no reason.” She could be a top babyface in the WWE.