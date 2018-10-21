The Chokeslam - Who Did It Best?

The Chokeslam is one of the most famous wrestling moves of all time...

The Chokeslam is one of the coolest wrestling moves ever conceived. There’s something inherently badass in seeing a wrestler lift their opponent by the neck and then slam them down to the ring as possible. It’s also considered to be one of the safest moves for a wrestler to take, while still looking like it really hurts. Another great thing about this move is that it can be done almost anywhere, in almost any situation, against almost any opponent.

Height and elevation are critical elements in a great Chokeslam. That’s why most wrestlers that have used this move were much taller than their opponents. It has been said that the higher the Chokeslam, the greater the impact.

Because of all these positives in using the Chokeslam (with few real negatives), many wrestlers have used the move as either a signature or finishing move over the years.

But which wrestlers did it best? Read on to find out…

#7 Awesome Kong

Kong had the potential to be a destructive force in WWE if her booking hadn't been so messed up...

Awesome Kong was, at her peak, the Vader of women’s wrestling. She towered over her fellow women and matched her size with incredible speed and agility. But because she was a monster relative to the other women, she was able to execute power moves and made them look convincing and devastating.

Case in point: Kong hitting a chokeslam on one of TNA’s Knockouts.

Kong is so much bigger and stronger than she’s able to lift other women with little effort and slam them down to the mat as hard as possible. Although she doesn’t usually straighten out her arm to maximize height, it doesn’t matter in her case. She’s still slamming her opponents down with incredible force, which makes her look like a truly dominant force in wrestling.

