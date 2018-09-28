The curious case of Alexa Bliss and her championship reigns

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 300 // 28 Sep 2018, 22:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE's resident Goddess Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has been the toast of WWE's Women's division for the past two years. The Ohio-native has worked very hard on her craft and the results have been outstanding, to say the least. Bliss has been able to capture the imagination of both the casual and hardcore fans within a short period of time and has been on top of the women's division for the majority of her main roster run.

Bliss was an afterthought in NXT and hardly anyone expected the five feet of fury to get past the developmental territory. When she was drafted to SmackDown Live in the 2016 Brand Extension Draft, fans were shocked as they knew very little about the Goddess. While Bliss did have decent alongside Blake and Murphy in NXT, she was by no means an established star on the brand. In fact, she wasn't even a part of any major match at NXT Takeover during her time in the brand.

And now almost two and half years later, Bliss has not only headlined multiple pay-per-views, but she has also gone past established ex-NXT Superstars like Sasha Banks and Bayley in terms of accolades and credibility. But if one takes a closer look at Little Miss Bliss's title reigns, it becomes quite clear that she has been a transitional champion for the most part of her Carrer.

Bliss hasn't been able to rake up victories at any of the big 4 pay-per-views and all of her title wins have been on B-shows like TLC, Payback and on Raw and SmackDown TV. While her last title win was at Money in the Bank, which is considered to be a big PPV, the events following her cash-in made it quite clear that she was propped up only to beaten or rather squashed comprehensively by Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

If one takes a closer look at Alexa Bliss run so far, only is bound to notice that he has lost her Championship in convincing fashion every time. What some might say that being a heel, Bliss is expected to put over babyfaces at the big pay-per-views but haven't we seen heels win at the biggest stage? Winning at WrestleMania or SummerSlam indicates that the company is fully behind you as a character but sadly Bliss hasn't been able to get a 'W' in a big pay-per-view.

Alexa Bliss is a gem of talent and to see her getting squashed at the big pay-per-views is very disheartening. We expect her to win her match with Trish Stratus at Evolution. Bliss can't take a loss at this point after suffering two crushing losses to Rousey at SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell.

Given how much she has achieved over the past two and half years, WWE really needs to put their faith behind Bliss and give her a big win at a big 4 pay-per-view which will solidify her position as one of the greatest Women's performers in the WWE history.