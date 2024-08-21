The destruction of The New Day, future challenger for Gunther's World Heavyweight Title? - 4 ways Big E can return to WWE

The New Day has long been one of the top factions in WWE. The group started around a decade ago and featured three members: Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston. Initially, the stable didn't quite land with fans, but that changed over time.

The trio had infectious charisma and a perfect dynamic that captured the imagination of fans all over the world. They all won titles together, with E and Kingston even holding world titles while still part of the stable.

Unfortunately, Big E hasn't competed since suffering a neck injury back in 2022. Many had hoped he could return to the ring by now, but there have been delays due to issues with his neck healing.

Despite that, the big man remains optimistic regarding a potential comeback. This article will take a look at a handful of ways Big E could return to the company if he is indeed cleared in the coming months or even years.

Below are four ways Big E could return to WWE.

#4. He could return alongside The New Day and Odyssey Jones in an updated version of the group

Since launching, The New Day was a three-member faction in WWE. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E are, were, and forever may be what fans know The New Day as. This is despite alliances on and off the screen with the likes of Tyler Breeze and Kevin Owens.

Recently, however, things have begun to change. The powerful Odyssey Jones is finally on WWE Monday Night RAW, and he has united with Kofi Kingston and even Xavier Woods despite the latter's apprehension. Many believe he'll soon be made an official member of the stable.

If that happens, the assumption is that Jones would be the replacement for Big E. That doesn't have to be the case, however. Big E could arrive, and the four men could all unite as an updated and more dominant version of The New Day.

#3. Odyssey Jones could be kicked out of The New Day with Big E's arrival

There is an alternative to the four men working together, however. There is a chance that if Big E returns to WWE as an active competitor, Odyssey Jones will be sent packing from the group, albeit likely in a friendly manner.

Karrion Kross, of all people, hinted that Kofi Kingston was trying to replace Big E and even Xavier Woods with Odyssey Jones. Woods expressed a similar sentiment regarding Jones possibly taking the spot of E on WWE RAW and made it clear that he didn't like the idea of their friend being replaced.

Despite their friendship, if Kofi Kingston hears Xavier out and Big E could indeed return to the ring, he might agree that Jones being a member of the group wouldn't be the right move. This doesn't mean that they wouldn't remain friends, but Odyssey would not be part of The New Day.

#2. Big E could challenge Gunther if he returns to WWE

Gunther is arguably the most dominant champion in WWE history. He set records with both the Intercontinental Title and the United Kingdom Title. Now, the powerful Austrian is the World Heavyweight Champion.

The Ring General has a big match ahead of him. He will be going one-on-one with the legendary Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin later this month. Naturally, Gunther would put his World Heavyweight Title on the line.

Supposing that the King of the Ring could manage to get past The Viper, he would need a new opponent. Depending on when Big E returns and if Gunther is still champion, the former WWE Champion could step up to The Ring General, and the pair could clash over the World Heavyweight Title.

#1. Big E could turn heel alongside Xavier Woods and feud with Kofi and Jones

As noted, Xavier Woods did not like the idea of Odyssey Jones being with The New Day. Even though he claimed that he now understands where Kofi Kingston is coming from in terms of helping a young WWE star develop, he still seemed apprehensive about Odyssey.

There is a chance that if Big E returns, the powerhouse will feel similarly. E could also believe that Kofi Kingston was trying to replace him in The New Day, which could ultimately lead to both Woods and E turning heel and attacking Kingston and Jones on RAW.

Needless to say, this would be the end of The New Day as we know it. The group would splinter off into two, and this could even lead to some exciting tag team matches. Kingston and Jones vs. Woods and Big E would be excellent bouts, but above all else, the storytelling would be fantastic.

