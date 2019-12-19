NXT announces that the Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic will return in 2020

19 Dec 2019

The tournament honoring the late Dusty Rhodes returns in 2020.

A staple of NXT over the last four years is returning in early 2020. On the same episode on which was got two major Championship matches, it was also announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament would be making its return next year.

The tournament started in 2015, the same year in which the American Dream passed away. The first tournament was won by the team of Finn Balor and Samoa Joe. The Authors of Pain won the tournament in 2016 but it was postponed in 2017. In its return in 2018, the Undisputed Era were victorious whereas Ricochet and Aleister Black won the 2019 version of the tournament. During the broadcast of NXT, it was also revealed that the field of participating teams would be announced on the New Year's Day episode of NXT.

As things currently sit, there aren't many tag teams to fill up both sides of the bracket for the tourney. Among the teams currently in NXT are the Undisputed Era, the Forgotten Sons and Breezango. We could also see the likes of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan and a possible pairing of Keith Lee and either Matt Riddle or Dominik Dijakovic. A reformation of DIY could also be in the card while teams from NXT UK like Gallus, the Grizzled Young Veterans and Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews could also be involved. We also have Mustache Mountain and Pete Dunne who could show up.

One thing that is very likely to happen is that several talents that are treading water could likely be paired together. Bronson Reed, Shane Thorne, Cameron Grimes, Kushida, Dexter Lumis, "Swerve" Scott, Arturo Ruas and Mansoor could also show up as parts of a team in the melee.

As both the Street Profits and Viking Raiders joined the main roster in 2019, it left the NXT Tag Team division with little depth. There are many performers waiting to debut at the Performance Center like Jorge Bolly (formerly King Cuerno and El Hijo del Fantasma) and Austin Theory. While they may or may not be a part of the tournament, we should certainly be set to see some new faces because of the Dusty Rhodes Classic. It should provide us with some great tag team action on the Road to WrestleMania.

