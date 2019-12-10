The Dynasty's Richard Holliday on dominating MLW, who is going to win the MLW Opera Cup tournament & more (Exclusive)

Darren Paltrowitz FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Exclusive 10 Dec 2019, 11:45 IST SHARE

Richard Holliday

Arguably the fastest-growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling -- MLW, for short -- is seen around the world weekly via its TV series Major League Wrestling: FUSION, which regularly includes the likes of MJF, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Low Ki, LA Park, Salina De La Renta, Myron Reed and Injustice, Mance Warner, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman Jr. and ACH. MLW is also the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world.

Among the top talent recently seen on Major League Wrestling: FUSION is The Dynasty, the affluent and high-powered stable consisting of Richard Holliday, Alexander Hammerstone and the aforementioned MJF. Not only have all of the members The Dynasty held MLW championship gold, but the trio's Lifestyles Of The Rich & Dynastic segments on FUSION are arguably the show's most popular non-wrestling segments.

Richard Holliday -- often known as both "The Most Marketable Man In Wrestling" and "The AirPod God" -- bestowed me the honor of speaking with him backstage on December 5, 2019 before a taping of FUSION at New York City's Melrose Ballroom. I not only learned about Holliday's career goals both inside and outside of the ring, but also how the man prefer to take his coffee.

The full conversation is embedded below, while part of the chat has been transcribed exclusively for Sportskeeda. For more on Richard Holliday, you can follow him via www.twitter.com/MostMarketable and www.instagram.com/MostMarketable on social media; the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast can be downloaded via iTunes and PureGrainAudio.com.

On who's going to win this year's MLW Opera Cup tournament:

Richard Holliday: Well, without a doubt it's going to be The Dynasty. Whether it's Alexander, whether it's Maxwell, whether it's myself, it's going to be a dynastic night, for sure. Who it's going to be? I'm not sure yet.

On his proudest 2019 career accomplishment:

Richard Holliday: Dynasty, without a doubt. Dynasty is something that consumers have completely graviated towards. It has become not just a staple, but pretty much the whole show of Major League Wrestling.

When you really think about it, three guys who came together, who nobody thought would come together and make this work. Make this the most-watched segment on MLW, the most talked-about segment, it have an even broader reach than that. It might be one of the most talked-about segments in professional wrestling in general.

If I look back on 2019, with good retrospective, I'm definitely looking at The Dynasty as my most proud -- if you want to call it an -- accomplishment or a moment of time.

Advertisement

On what kind of coffee they should buy Richard Holliday when they see him at a fine coffee shop:

Richard Holliday: If they happen to run into me in a coffee shop, it's one of two things. I'm either going to be in a Starbucks and I'm going to get a venti iced Americano, black, no room for cream, thank you. If I'm in a more boutique coffee shop, I'm going to enjoy a Cortado, which is an espresso-based drink. It is equal parts espresso and equal parts milk.

I do oat milk, because I do not drink dairy, because I am not a baby. But those would be the two things. If you really want to please Richard Holliday, either get me a venti iced Americano black, no cream, or a Cortado, oat milk.