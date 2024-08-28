The end of Imperium, mole in The Judgment Day? - 4 WWE stars who could turn babyface at Bash in Berlin

WWE Bash in Berlin is the next premium live event which will be hosted by the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. As the name implies, this show will be held in Berlin, Germany, the first ever major Peacock show the promotion has held in the country.

As of now, just five matches are booked for the show. This includes two world championship bouts, a Mixed Tag Team Match, a Strap Match, and a bout with the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line.

While the show will undoubtedly have great action, it will also likely feature some surprises. One surprise that is not super common for PLEs is a big babyface turn, but there have been some memorable ones, such as Sami Zayn turning against Roman Reigns last year.

This article will take a look at a handful of stars who could potentially turn babyface at the big show in Germany. This includes a stable falling apart, a member of The Judgment Day, and even a name not currently booked for the event.

Below are four WWE Superstars who could turn babyface at Bash in Berlin 2024.

#4. Gunther could embrace fans at WWE Bash in Berlin

Gunther is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. The Austrian star will defend his gold against the beloved Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin 2024. Despite facing a legend, however, there is a chance fans could be on his side, as Gunther spent much of his time competing in Germany.

Since joining WWE, The Ring General has spent the entire time as a villain. He was the top heel on NXT UK, he was a big heel on NXT, and he has been a villain on both RAW and SmackDown.

Never before, however, has Gunther been in a country that would embrace him like Germany might. As a result, being there and potentially being embraced by the local fans in attendance could soften his heart, leading to a babyface run for the first time since joining the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Dominik Mysterio could be a mole inside the new Judgment Day

Another big contest at Bash in Berlin 2024 will see The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio take on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in a Mixed Tag Team Match. This comes after the Terror Twins were kicked out of their own faction at SummerSlam 2024.

Many people expect Dirty Dom to finally get his comeuppance. He has been able to narrowly avoid the wrath of both Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest since his betrayal and now he cannot run. What could shock WWE fans, however, is a major swerve that shows Mysterio was working with the Terror Twins all along.

There is a chance that Dirty Dom was a mole sent by Rhea Ripley to trick Liv and the rest of The Judgment Day. At Bash in Berlin 2024, Dom Dom might refuse to tag into the match, forcing Morgan to face the wrath of Ripley. It can then be revealed that the two had it planned all along.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser could turn babyface in front of his home country's crowd

As noted, Gunther has a big-time match at Bash in Berlin 2024. He will take on Randy Orton, and while the two might have a clean fight, there could be interference from Ludwig Kaiser.

Kaiser is Gunther's teammate in Imperium and has always had his back. Ludwig will take a bullet for Gunther and even an RKO out of nowhere, but something different could happen this Saturday.

Instead of helping Gunther cheat, Ludwig could be cheered by his home country fans and refuse to let them down, ultimately distracting The Ring General long enough to be hit by an RKO. This would turn Kaiser babyface.

While he can claim he was not trying to cost the Austrian star the match, if Gunther remains a heel and Ludwig Kaiser turns babyface, this would effectively mean the end of Imperium. Gunther can have a bad attitude and he might not approve of Ludwig growing soft. This is especially true if it costs him the world title.

#1. Tiffany Stratton could turn babyface by cashing in on Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton is Miss Money in the Bank. This has earned her a shot at a world title at any time until next year. Meanwhile, the WWE Women's Champion is Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force won the prized title from Bayley at SummerSlam 2024 in a moment that stunned many people.

Currently, Nia and Tiffany are allies, but there is clear tension between the two. Jax is paranoid that Stratton will cash in her Money in the Bank contract on her and has forbidden Tiffany from doing so.

Meanwhile, The Buff Barbie is getting more and more cheers from the crowd and Nia is talking down to her regularly. This could mean that Tiffany will bite the bullet, so to speak, and opt to cash in on her so-called "friend" at Bash in Berlin 2024.

The elephant in the room, of course, is that neither Tiffany nor Nia Jax are currently involved in a match at Bash in Berlin. Still, both are in Europe for the tour and it would be easy to slot Nia onto the show in some way.

Courtesy of the rules of the Money in the Bank briefcase, Tiffany can cash in regardless of whether Jax is in a match or not. Given how hated Nia is, Stratton would immediately be a babyface, which makes sense since she is cheered already anyway.

