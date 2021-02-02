The EST of WWE: 5 Things you didn't know about Bianca Belair 

Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match on Sunday night and will now go on to wrestle for a Women's Championship of her choosing at WrestleMania in April.

Interestingly, this is Belair's biggest win to date, since the former NXT star is still yet to win a Championship in developmental or on WWE's main roster. WWE signed Belair with no prior wrestling experience back in 2016 after Mark Henry saw some of her videos on Instagram and believed that the athlete would be a good fit for the company.

Five years later, the EST of WWE has come through the ranks of NXT, met and married Montez Ford, and is now looking forward to her first-ever WrestleMania match in just two months. It's been a crazy few years for the former NXT star and finally, the WWE Universe are looking up and taking note of one of the company's hottest new prospects.

Here are just five facts every fan of Bianca Belair needs to know as she sets her sights on becoming Champion for the first time.

#5. Bianca Belair comes from a talented family

There are many women in WWE at present who already had a head start when they signed for WWE, because their family had links to the business. The most obvious example of this is The Queen Charlotte Flair, whose father is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Bianca Belair didn't have any links to the wrestling business or any experience as part of the company when she was signed almost five years ago, but she did have some links when it comes to entertainment.

There aren't many fans who can argue that Bianca Belair isn't one of the most entertaining WWE stars on the mic or has enough character to push her gimmick forward, and it appears that she could have gotten that gene from her father.

As part of her latest Chronicle on the WWE Network, Belair revealed that her father was once part of a group called The Blair Brothers alongside her uncles, and that was how he was able to earn an income for the first few years that Bianca was alive.

Whilst the group didn't reach the dizzy heights of the bands at that time, Belair's father earned enough to support his family for several years.