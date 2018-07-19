The Evolution of Keith Lee

Lee ready to pounce on his downed opponent

From watching professional wrestling in his grandmother’s living room as a small child to eating his meat and potatoes and playing college football. Over the years, Keith Lee has obviously kept one thing in mind. That is the fact that he was destined to be the next superstar in WWE.

The former EVOLVE wrestler was recently offered time at WWE’s Performance Center and did not hesitate to make a deal to come to Florida and put in more hard work and dedication in order to make his ultimate dream come true. The WWE confirmed Lee’s signing when they made a point to show him in the crowd at NXT Takeover: Chicago II back in June.

He has already had his first match with the company, which took place at WrestleMania Axxess weekend against veteran Kassius Ohno, which was said to have gone really well.

Not much is being said about his work ethic or plans within the company but I can assure you that he will make an impact upon debut. Believe me, this is going to be one for the multitudes!

A debut that is sure to blow any fan’s mind, whether they are already familiar with Lee’s work or not. With his onset of power moves mixed with his speed, determination, and size, he is bound to make it to the top of the roster in no time.

Standing at 6’3” and 330 pounds, Lee can terrorize his opponents, large or small with power moves that would put most other big men to shame. From the overhead belly-to-belly suplex, power slam, release German suplex or a surprise Tope Con Hilo, he can do it all. Lee might also pull some technical wrestling out of his hat, or even some Lucha style

It is always scary when a man his size can move the way that he does and keep the unpredictability factor on his side.

This is what gave the likes of guys like Vader such a scary reputation in the squared circle. To be able to move so smooth and tip the scales at 300+ is a rarity. Lee’s opponents had better be on top of their game if they want to stand a chance against the bear-like man.

One thing that most of us will be wondering, what will the WWE call him? Will he simply be Keith Lee or go by his old moniker of Kevin Paine? I think Keith Pain has a nice ring to it, but that’s me.

One thing is for sure with a cool name or not, Lee will either be the biggest babyface or the biggest heel once he makes his mark on the company. We know he is going to hit the WWE Universe in the feels, one way or another.

While lately there have been a lot of really exciting debuts down at Full Sail, such as the War Raiders and Ricochet. This one feels just as special. Hopefully, Lee will stick around the NXT roster for awhile, because he is going to be a real treat for spectators. Or will he squash everyone on his way to the NXT Championship and head straight for the main roster within the year? Time will only tell but I have a good feeling about his chances.

Fans are already favoring him without a debut. The real question is, when does this happen? I guess we will have to wait and see due to a lack of speculation around the internet. Keith Lee is going to be a thorn in everyone’s side with his skill-set and persistence to get where he is going. Wrecking ball coming through!