The face of female wrestler sentenced to 759 years in prison after murdering up to 49 people

The Mexican wrestling world was left in shock after it was revealed that former female wrestler Juana Barraza, who was known as La Dama del Silencio (The Lady of Silence), had a very dark secret outside the ring.

By day Barraza would sell popcorn as a vendor and often step into the ring herself under a mask, but by night she would trick her way into elderly women's houses and find an object to strangle them with.

Her mother sold her to a man for three beers when she was 12 until her stepdad found her at 17.



Barraza started her killing spree back in 2003 before she was finally caught and brought to justice in 2006, when a witness saw her leaving the scene of one of the crimes and police were able to detain her before she left the area.

While it was claimed that there was more than one person responsible for the murders, police have noted that Barraza acted alone. The former wrestler was handed a 759-year sentence for the murder of 16 elderly women, but it's believed that she could have killed up to 49.

It was revealed that there was a sinister reason for Barraza's obsession with murdering elderly women since the police made it clear that the crimes were not financially motivated.

Instead, the one-time wrestler targeted older women because of the hatred she held for her mother, who sold her to an older man for three beers when she was just 12. She was then abused for several years until her stepdad found her when she was 17.

It appears that during her life in prison, Barraza has passed the time working as a gym instructor while also selling tacos to support her family. According to various reports, she has also married and divorced during the past 15 years she has spent in prison.

