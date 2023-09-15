"The fear is back" - Potential of impending releases leaves WWE fans "raging"

WWE recently merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. The move could result in the release of some on-screen talent, and reports of the same have left fans raging.

Fans have seen many wrestlers released by the company over the past several decades. However, certain events in recent years have forced the company to announce mass releases to cut costs.

Endeavor recently took over the company, and it was merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings on September 12, 2023. The major move will likely lead to layoffs as TKO may look to shed some extra employees from both companies.

Earlier, it was learned that Nick Khan had sent out an email asking employees to work remotely so executives could work on layoffs in private. It was later learned that WWE could also release talent from the main roster and NXT to cut costs.

News of impending releases has caused outrage among fans. Many do not want their favorite talent to face the ax or any star to lose their jobs.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans can hope that the report is untrue, or the company cannot pick out any star who needs to be released. Wrestlers work hard for years to reach where they are today, and it would be heartbreaking to see anyone go.

WWE may be releasing some stars soon

News of superstars being released by the company has filled the air ever since the TKO Group Holdings merger. While not much is confirmed, reports of the move have been going around for some time.

Haus of Wrestling recently reported that an inquiry about potential releases led to an affirmative response from a WWE source. It could lead to main roster and NXT talent being released by the company.

"While inquiring about whether there would also be talent releases as well, a WWE source says that “major cuts” are expected to the WWE main roster & NXT brand. Whilst not explicitly told it’d be tomorrow, they have been planned for some time.”

Fans will have to wait and see how things work out in the coming days. Things could look very different in the promotion following the merger, and numerous shifts could take place to change things around.

Do you think the company should retain its current roster following the merger? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.