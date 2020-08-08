The Fiend involved in a surprising follow-up segment after last week's attack on Alexa Bliss

The Fiend made his elaborate entrance on weekly TV for the first time on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Fiend's arrival on SmackDown following his attack on Alexa Bliss on last week's show.

Bray Wyatt kicked off SmackDown with a new Firefly Fun House segment, and he began by sending a message to all the haters who slid into his DMs and blamed him for the attack on Alexa Bliss.

Wyatt then pointed towards a picture of Braun Strowman and said that they should all blame the Monster Among Men. Wyatt urged Strowman to give him The Fiend wants at SummerSlam before stating that The Fiend would appear on SmackDown tonight.

Later in the night, another Firefly Fun House episode seemed to be in store before the music cut and The Fiend's entrance theme began to play.

Out came Bray Wyatt's sinister alter ego with his signature lantern in his hand. He made his way to the ring as lasers, and red lights flickered fervently in the Performance Center.

The show returned from a commercial break, and Alexa Bliss was in the ring with The Fiend standing behind her. The Fiend walked around the ring before creeping up on a fearful Alexa Bliss.

He raised his arm similar to how he did last week, and it seemed like Bliss was set to be taken out with another Mandible Claw.

Braun Strowman accepts The Fiend's SummerSlam challenge

However, Bliss grabbed his arm and locked eye contact with The Fiend before gently stroking his face. A frustrated Fiend backed off as Braun Strowman appeared on the big screen.

The WWE Universal Champion began his promo by stating that he doesn't give a damn about Alexa Bliss. Ouch!

Strowman cut a promo in which he claimed to be the real monster before accepting The Fiend's SummerSlam challenge. The segment ended, and SmackDown cut to another commercial break.

The most interesting and somewhat perplexing aspect of the entire segment was Braun Strowman saying that he does not care about Alexa Bliss. It may have been done to add to his monstrous persona and to unsettle The Fiend, which it surely did by the looks of it.

All said and done, The Fiend vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Champion for SummerSlam is now official.