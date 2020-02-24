The Fiend wants to face current WWE RAW employee

The Fiend

Bray Wyatt has been involved in quite a few feuds since he adopted The Fiend gimmick and has attacked several legends. One of those legends that he attacked previously is WWE Hall of Famer and current RAW commentator Jerry "The King" Lawler.

While speaking on his podcast The Jerry Lawler Show, the iconic commentator and wrestler said that Wyatt wanted to face him in the ring:

“And you know, after we did the little thing a while back on Monday Night Raw (August 2019), before I was back doing commentary. I just came on for a guest appearance. Bray Wyatt came to me afterwards and he said ‘King I would love to work with you down in Memphis.'”

The King said that The Fiend is the kind of "villain" that he would have loved to work with. He then revealed that he would love to have a match with either Wyatt or The Fiend.

I would love to have a have a match with Bray Wyatt or The Fiend either way.” (H/T SeScoops)

The Fiend attacked the RAW commentator last year on an episode of RAW. Lawler is currently a commentator on RAW after having returned to WWE full-time last year. The WWE Hall of Famer, who turned 70 last year, wrestled quite a few matches last year, in various indie promotions, but hasn't wrestled in WWE since 2012.