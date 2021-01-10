"The first thing when I walked in, I saw Hulk" - Legendary manager reveals what Hulk Hogan told him after he signed with WWE

WWE legend Jimmy Hart was recently a guest on the Battleground Podcast. During the interview, Hart opened up about his career in WWE and some of the legends he's managed including Hulk Hogan.

Jimmy Hart signed with WWE in the mid-80s and managed some of the biggest stars in the promotion including Hulk Hogan. Hart later signed with WCW in 1994, soon after Hogan had signed with them.

Speaking to the Battleground podcast, Jimmy Hart opened up about his run in WWE and how he saw Hulk Hogan backstage soon after signing. Jimmy Hart revealed that Hulk Hogan was hoping that Hart had come to manage him. Hart then went on to discuss some of the other WWE Superstars he's managed:

"Hulk and I met many years ago. We started in Memphis wrestling with Jerry Lawler down there. I was managing all the bad guys back then, and Hulk came through and he was one of the people I'd managed. We became friends back then and so finally, in 1984 when I left to go to New York, the first thing when I walked in, I saw Hulk there. He goes, 'I hope you’re coming to manage me.' I said, 'Nah, Hulk, I'm sorry. I'm managing all the bad guys.' What a great run. We've been friends for so many years – almost 40 years. So, I had a chance to manage him and Brutus Beefcake and we fought Ted DiBiase and IRS for the belts at WrestleMania 9. It was just a great time being back with him again. I'd had a great run with The Hart Foundation, The Nasty Boys, The Rougeaus, Terry Funk and Dory Funk, and Earthquake and Typhoon. Altogether, I think in New York I had 23 different people that I had managed at one time or another, not counting the Memphis territory. I've had a great run. I’ve been blessed, man." H/T: 411Mania

Jimmy Hart signed with WCW soon after Hulk Hogan

Jimmy Hart signed with WCW in 1994, soon after Hulk Hogan signed with the promotion. Hart came in as Hulk Hogan's manager and stayed in the role until Halloween Havoc 1995 where he turned on Hogan to align himself with The Giant.

Jimmy Hart later went on to manage Ric Flair. He also recreated his First Family stable which originally began in Memphis. Hart also wrestled a couple of times in WCW against radio personality Mancow.