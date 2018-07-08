NJPW News: The G1 Specials in San Francisco breaks several records

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 391 // 08 Jul 2018, 22:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The G1 Specials in the US was another historic NJPW event

What’s the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s expansion in the United States of America has definitely been paying off really well for the promotion and following the conclusion of the G1 Specials in San Francisco, NJPW can now proudly agree to the fact that they’ve apparently broken several records new records following their massive show at the Cow Palace.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

In case you didn’t know...

Prior to the upcoming G1 Climax 28, NJPW held its second annual show in the United States following the success of the G1 Specials in Long Beach last year.

This year’s G1 Specials took place at the Cow Palace in San Francisco and was headlined by an IWGP Heavyweight Championship bout between Bullet Club stablemates Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes, whereas, in the undercard, The Young Bucks defended their IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles, Jay White defended his IWGP US Title, and former IWGP Heavyweight Champions Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiroshi Tanahashi also featured on the card as well.

The heart of the matter

As per a recent report from WrestleZone, the G1 Specials at the Cow Palace in San Francisco has apparently found an immense amount of success and as per an on-site AXS TV representative, this event was apparently the biggest show New Japan Pro Wrestling has ever held on American soil with the biggest venue, most number of tickets being sold, and biggest gate as well.

Being told this is legitimately the biggest NJPW show in the United States ever.



- Biggest Venue

- Most Tickets Sold

- Biggest Gate pic.twitter.com/50khqKblRj — WrestleZone on Mandatory (@WRESTLEZONEcom) July 8, 2018

As noted, the Cow Palace can seat a total capacity of approximately 12,000 people, so as of this writing, it is somewhat safe to assume that the total number of people in attendance for The G1 Specials in San Francisco could very well be around 10,000 people at least.

What’s next?

The G1 Special event in San Francisco ended in the most dramatic way possible with yet another implosion within The Bullet Club, so it’ll now be interesting to note how things eventually unfold.

But, the main focus will now eventually shift towards The G1 Climax 28 which kicks off within a few weeks.

What did you think about the G1 special event? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!