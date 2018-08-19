The good and the bad from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn again proved us TakeOver events can never be bad. It again reminded us that SummerSlam cannot get above it and can't reach the bar they have raised.

There was not much bad about the TakeOver show and most of part was great. TakeOvers remind you why you decided to become wrestling fans and show us pure wrestling.

If the main roster can match the quality of this show, then we're in for a treat. Let us talk about the good and the bad from the show:

#1 Good: Undisputed Era matches

There were two solid matches on the card- Ricochet vs. Adam Cole for the North American Championship and The Undisputed ERA vs. Moustache Mountain for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

The Undisputed Era never delivers a bad match. Both of the team's matches were great and they really proved they all are main-event caliber performers.

#1 Bad: No new matches on the card

The main problem of TakeOver was the matches.

We have seen The Undisputed Era Vs The Moustache Mountain, Kairi Sane Vs Shayna Baszler and Tomasso Ciampa Vs Johnny Gargano before.

The matches were great, however, seeing new matches would have been great.

#2 Good: We found a new talent

Matt Riddle was at ringside at NXT TakeOver

The news of Matt Riddle signing with WWE was confirmed weeks before. However, seeing Matt Riddle at ringside was great.

Matt Riddle is one of the best wrestlers in wrestling. The MMA fighter turned wrestler, Matt made a name for himself in Evolve and PWG. The future is bright for MR. BRO TO SLEEP.

#2 Bad: New NXT North American Champion

Ricochet is the new champion

Adam Cole won the NXT North American Championship at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. Since then, he defended his title rarely and not at any TakeOver show.

For the first time, he defended his title at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn and lost. In my view, Adam Cole required more defenses to the title before losing it and if he lost, then O'Reilly and Strong should also have lost their titles.

They all should have been drafted to the main roster together then. I don't know what the future holds for Adam Cole now.

#3 Good: The main event

Every time these two step inside the ring together, they create a masterpiece

This time again, Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano proved why they are the best performers not only in NXT but in all of WWE.

This was the third time Ciampa and Gargano main event a TakeOver event. And for the third time in a row, they stole the show. Watching them fight was a boon. But what a story the two men told, as they took each other to the limit!

It was better than AJ Styles Vs Shinsuke Nakamura at Money in The Bank, from start to end. It was fantastic how they booked Ciampa to win and not making Gargano look week. The pacing of this match was immaculate and the chemistry was just extraordinary.

Let us see if AJ Styles and Samoa Joe at SummerSlam can match this match. None of the other match on the card can match this performance.