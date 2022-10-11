The Good Brothers return to WWE: How are Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows connected to Finn Balor?

AJ Styles gave Finn Balor the shock of his life when he introduced The Good Brothers on Monday Night RAW. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their return to WWE and aided their friend in sending The Judgment Day packing as fans rained on them with cheers.

The Good Brothers' return came as a shock considering they were released not too long ago. However, they are now officially back in WWE, and it looks like The O.C. is set to be on a collision course with Finn Balor's Judgment Day. There will be some epic faction warfare, and it could come as soon as Survivor Series.

You may have noticed Balor's stunned face when AJ Styles dropped the bombshell. That is no surprise, given the connection he has with Gallows and Anderson. For those unaware of the relationship Balor had with the Good Brothers, here's a trip down memory lane.

Finn Balor is well-known for his exploits in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He founded the famous Bullet Club, which had Karl Anderson in its ranks. The two men were close friends alongside Luke Gallows, who later joined the faction. In WWE, the three were members of the Balor Club stable back in 2017.

The Good Brothers' history with AJ Styles that Finn Balor will hate

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay !!! Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay!!!#WWERaw https://t.co/PBAZk8Gxgt

The Good Brothers' previous WWE stint may have flashed in Finn Balor's mind the second he saw them on RAW. We have no doubt the realization of them having more of a friendship and history with AJ Styles in WWE hit him like a truck.

Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson first banded together in 2016. They locked horns with the likes of Roman Reigns and John Cena. After going their separate ways, they reunited in 2019 as The O.C. and started making their rivals' lives miserable. They had a good run until they were released due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Styles knows his advantage in the history books all too well. As such, he played a smart game and got the two men on his side. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will only be keen to help The Phenomenal One repel The Judgment Day and will want nothing more than to put their former associate and his minions in their places.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes