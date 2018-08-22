The Good, the Bad and the Great from SmackDown last night (August 21, 2018)

Charlotte and Becky had an epic brawl.

Last night's episode of SmackDown was epic. WWE did a great job of advancing its major storylines and creating intrigue about what the future holds for its top stars. While there was some good wrestling, storyline development was the main focus of this week's episode of SmackDown. Here's looking back at the good and the bad from the show.

The Bad - The announcement of The Miz & Maryse vs Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella

Brie Bella made a shocking return on SmackDown.

It is hard not to feel disappointed by the WWE's booking of this feud following Summerslam after they had done such an amazing job till now. This match makes no sense at all. Why even involve the wives of the two competitors in this heated rivalry is beyond explanation.

The Miz should be avoiding any contest at this point while Bryan relentlessly chases for his revenge. In the space of just two days, the WWE had managed to turn one of its most real rivalries into a soap opera.

The Good - The AJ Styles and Samoa Joe rivalry

Joe attacked Styles on SmackDown

If you want to involve family in a storyline, this is how to do it. After AJ Styles explained his vicious attack on Samoa Joe at Summerslam. He promised that he would tear Joe's heart out if he mentioned his wife or children again.

The promo from Styles was solid and the ambush from Joe that followed it was epic. After choking the WWE Champion out with the Coquina Clutch, Joe's mocking of Styles' previous threat was probably the highlight of the night. This is surely setting up an amazing Hell in a Cell match for next month's pay-per-view.

The Great - Becky and Charlotte's brawl

Beck Lynch and Charlotte had to be held back from each other.

Becky Lynch's heel turn might be the biggest thing to happen in the WWE in a week that has seen the reunion of The Shield and Ronda Rousey win her first championship in the WWE. That should tell you everything you need to know about the impact of Becky's heel turn.

On Tuesday night, the rivalry between the two heated rivals was taken up a notch as the two were involved in a brawl with each other. The involvement of the whole women's roster to separate the two former best friends from each other just sold the rivalry further.

This was very easily one of the best segments that the WWE has produced this year and helped advance a storyline that was pretty great already. The creative team deserves a pat on the back for this.