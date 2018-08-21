The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: SummerSlam Weekend

Bryan Williams FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.21K // 21 Aug 2018, 13:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What a party...

Another weekend chock full of wrestling is in the history books. WWE NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 was predictably great and SummerSlam also delivered some quality content. But with the good of any wrestling show, there must come some bad, and with the bad, must come some of the most confusing decisions we've ever seen. So right now, we're going to go over SummerSlam weekend and find out what we thought was good, what we thought was bad, and what we thought was just plain ugly.

GOOD: Tag Team wrestling remains relevant in 2018

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 began with what could have been the match of the night. The Undisputed Era went toe to toe with their British challengers, Moustache Mountain. The story here was that Strong & O'Reilly brought back their strategy to beat the mustachioed duo by targeting the leg of one of their competitors. The difference was it was Tyler Bate's turn to feel the pain.

The champs' ruthlessness was on full display in this match, and you couldn't help but feel bad for the 21-year-old as he was getting tortured endlessly. Eventually, Trent Seven went to throw in the towel (much like Tyler Bate had to last time) but decided against it, willing his partner to make the tag. Alas, despite the guts and grit showed by the challengers, the champions were able to withstand the storm and retain their tag titles. This was a gruelling, hard-hitting match from start to finish and was the perfect way to begin Saturday's festivities.

The next night, the quality continued as the New Day challenged the Bludgeon Brothers for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. The New Day can always be counted on to deliver a quality match, and Sunday was no exception. Though the ending was not what I wanted, we did manage to get the Bludgeon Brothers' best performance so far in their title reign. Plus, the DQ finish did show that they finally have a chink in their armour, which will forward their stories going forward.

All in all, tag team wrestling is in pretty good shape these days. The B Team are very entertaining on Raw, plus the addition of War Raiders into the tag title picture down in NXT should bear some juicy fruit come November.

1 / 5 NEXT