The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly: WWE Super Show-Down

The Brothers of Destruction walk out together after Super Show-Down

WWE's Super Show-Down ultimately lived up to its billing as a super show. For Americans, it was worth waking up in the middle of the night (4 AM) to see some of the most legendary wrestlers in history take centre stage. For Australians that gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, their county was featured on the show in a way that made them proud, as they undoubtedly left the arena happy.

The show was a who's who in wrestling from legends like; The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Kane to savvy veterans like AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and Samoa Joe to up and comers like NEW Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Young and old wrestling fanatics alike found common-something to enjoy at Super Show-Down.

While the show undoubtedly had its moments, they weren't all good. The show relied too heavily on tag team wrestling and some of WWE characters are still lost in the shuffle, while creative finds a way to drop the proverbial ball on exceptional talent.

Join us for another edition of The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly as we unpack the best, worst, and downright ugliest moments at WWE's Super Show-Down.

The Good - Four N' Twenty Pie Commercial

FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Arrivals

Oh, there is great joy in cheesy wrestling commercials and Four N'Twenty Pie pulled off one of the sweetest (pun intended) ever. Smackdown Superstar Naomi arrives home and is greeted by flower petals and makeshift hearts. What has Jimmy Uso done to steal her heart again? "Awww...Jimmy," the former Smackdown Women's Champion gushes.

She follows the trail of petals straight into the...bathroom where she is startled to find her husband, Jimmy Uso, enjoying a romantic bath with a delicious Four N'Twenty pie.

The commercial was absolutely hilarious and made even better when the heads of Four N'Twenty pie were immediately featured on television, as they sat front row at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The corporate bigwigs were so overjoyed that they couldn't contain their excitement, as they began jumping for joy before the cameras just like any wrestling fans would.

