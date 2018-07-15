The Haunting of The Ultimate Warrior

The Ultimate Warrior was always in touch with the other side

Some ghost stories take a lifetime to be told and some take longer.

The Ultimate Warrior was always in touch with the other side. Hailing from "Parts Unknown" the Warrior exuded an aura of mystery as he ran to the ring in a lightning fast blur of neon. He spoke with a source none of us could see and few could comprehend, making for some of the most entertaining promos in wrestling history.

Undoubtedly, The Ultimate Warrior had the "it" factor and we were all mesmerized; but, like a comet, he was a brilliant light that would leave just before we could familiarize ourselves with its splendor.

The Ultimate Warrior would leave for awhile and then return. Like the Phoenix, he would resurrect and we would do it all over again. This was expected and although as routine as clockwork, the magic never went away. If nothing else, The Ultimate Warrior was always captivating.

The Ultimate Warrior also never shied away from toying with the paranormal. Not only did he hail from a different universe and not only did he speak with unseen forces; but, he routinely fought against the powers of darkness.

No wrestling fan growing up in the 1990s will ever forget The Ultimate Warrior dripping with green blood after being cursed by the voo doo Houngan, Papa Shango. Then there was the time he tangled with The Undertaker and ended up locked inside the suffocating darkness of a cold steel casket.

Children watched in fear as their hero gasped for air and fought for every second of his very existence. The maniacal Jake "the Snake" Roberts would haunt the Warrior and trap him into a dark snake filled the world, forcing the Warrior to battle against his own inner demons. Darkness was always a part of The Warrior's story.

The Ultimate Warrior's routinely battled dark forces; but, his greatest battle of all may have come after his own passing. The Ultimate Warrior's widow, Dana Warrior, recently took to her Total Warriors podcast to reveal a mysterious tale about The Ultimate Warrior and a very haunted house.

Dana Warrior believes that the Ultimate Warrior has returned from beyond the grave to serve as her personal protector. She believes that the man who so frequently battled the forces of darkness inside of the wrestling ring has returned to battle the forces of darkness from beyond the grave.

#1 The Haunted House

Ultimate Warrior on Paul Bearer's Funeral Parlor show.

Dana Warrior will tell you that The Warrior was the one to make the ultimate decision. The pair purchased a gorgeous 10 acre home outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico that just so happened to be haunted.

The double adobe home was built by a Chicago debutante on tribal land. The Midwestern philanthropist constructed the home on a traditional Midwestern foundation and built a basement with a crawlspace.

Dana Warrior attests that the crawlspace is a portal to another world, which allowed for spirits to come in and out of the home at will.

While Dana Warrior didn't know this history before purchasing the home, something about it triggered her. When The Ultimate Warrior made the decision to purchase, Dana Warrior describes being so distraught that she sobbed uncontrollably.

Dana claims that The Ultimate Warrior could never have accounted for the spirits in the home; however, his presence was so overwhelmingly large that he often kept the spirits at bay.