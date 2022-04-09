WATCH: Highs and Lows of WWE Unified Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently one of the most well-known figures in professional wrestling. He recently defeated Brock Lesnar to become the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and he's putting up a career that only some all-time greats can match.

While The Tribal Chief is now acknowledged by the majority of the WWE Universe, this was not the case a few years ago. From a hated good guy to a beloved bad guy, Reigns has had a career full of ups and downs.

These are some of the defining highs and lows of Roman Reigns' career

The five moments of Reigns' career we have chosen for our video are:

Royal Rumble victory

SummerSlam shocker

Last-minute WrestleMania defeats

Suspension

Triumphant return in 2019

