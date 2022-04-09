×
WATCH: Highs and Lows of WWE Unified Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been on the top of his game ever since turning heel.
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified Apr 09, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Feature

Roman Reigns is currently one of the most well-known figures in professional wrestling. He recently defeated Brock Lesnar to become the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and he's putting up a career that only some all-time greats can match.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

While The Tribal Chief is now acknowledged by the majority of the WWE Universe, this was not the case a few years ago. From a hated good guy to a beloved bad guy, Reigns has had a career full of ups and downs.

These are some of the defining highs and lows of Roman Reigns' career

The five moments of Reigns' career we have chosen for our video are:

  • Royal Rumble victory
  • SummerSlam shocker
  • Last-minute WrestleMania defeats
  • Suspension
  • Triumphant return in 2019
Watch the video in its entirety to learn how these moments played a pivotal part in The Big Dog's career for the better or worse. Do comment and tell us which of these instances best defines his highs and lows?

Edited by Brandon Nell
