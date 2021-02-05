The Hurricane shares a hilarious Royal Rumble story

At this year's Royal Rumble, WWE legend The Hurricane made a surprise appearance in the men's match, entering at number 23 and being eliminated by Bobby Lashley and Big E, who briefly teamed up.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is currently involved in a backstage role in the company, as a Producer, and recently shared a story on his Twitter account about this previous weekend's Royal Rumble match. He revealed that he and current NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro had to run through Tropicana Field, where the WWE's ThunderDome is located, minutes before the Women's Royal Rumble match was due to start, in order to let Montez Ford into the arena.

Without the teamwork of the two stars, Montez Ford may have missed his wife, Bianca Belair win the women's Royal Rumble in a record-breaking moment. Bianca Belair also responded to the comment on Twitter, confirming it to be true, and thanking the pair.

The Hurricane was one of many surprise Royal Rumble entrants

The 2021 Royal Rumble saw a multitude of WWE legends come back to join in on the action, and try and win a coveted WrestleMania title match of their choosing.

In the women's Royal Rumble, fans saw Jillian Hall return in a comedic spot that saw her and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Billie Kay briefly team up and dub themselves Billie and Jillie, before the partnership broke down.

As well as this, Victoria made a shock return after being away from the WWE ring for almost twelve years, and the star put in a great performance, before being eliminated by former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Baszler also eliminated another WWE legend in the form of Hall of Fame inductee Torrie Wilson. Former Divas Champion Alica Fox also had a brief appearance, where she became 24/7 Champion for mere minutes.

In the men's Royal Rumble, Carlito, who has subsequently appeared on RAW, made a surprise appearance. As well as Carlito, Kane returned to compete in his record 18th Royal Rumble match (20th if you include Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel), and Christian made his big return to WWE.