Why did The Hurt Business split up?

The Hurt Business looked like a million bucks, and strode around like they gave no...you know what. And suddenly, they are no more!

Based on Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander losing a two-on-one handicap match against Drew McIntyre last week, MVP decided that the group needed to dissolve.

Why was The Hurt Business, a faction that elevated every single member of the clique, brought to such an untimely end on this week's episode? Of course, we know the storyline reason but what reasoning did Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard use for the same?

Let's take a glance at what could have led to the end of The Hurt Business.

#1 The babyface potential of Cedric Alexander as a singles star

The Hurt Business' dissolution may have been a way to set the stage for the future. Whether or not Bobby Lashley retains the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, he could mix it up with a promising babyface like Cedric Alexander down the line.

Yes, Alexander has benefited immensely from being a part of The Hurt Business, but he could benefit even more from feuding with Bobby Lashley. WWE is often accused of not investing in the future, and this may be a way to remedy the same.

I commissioned this to be done for my sons. It turned out amazing and it even looks better when we printed it. @The305MVP @fightbobby @Sheltyb803 @CedricAlexander #thehurtbusiness

Credit to davieart on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/mgxyNb5wfj — Monica (@You_Got_Jammed) March 29, 2021

We used to run #WWERaw, we destroyed monsters and punished everyone.



Then one guy sold out and wanted to sell T-shirt’s @fightbobby made an offer and I showed up! pic.twitter.com/RKXeqTLjfC — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) March 30, 2021

#2 A new start for The Hurt Business with a new member

Even though The Hurt Business was portrayed as a heel faction, it was easy to root for them. They were all dressed sharply, excellent at what they did, and in a lot of ways, extremely cool! King Corbin brings none of that to the table.

King Corbin is your quintessential heel, who is universally hated. This speaks volumes about the heat that he's able to generate. Perhaps the idea is to build a new faction with members that garner heel heat from the crowd.

Maybe someone else will join the new version of The Hurt Business next week, benefiting from the wisdom of MVP. Perhaps it's yet another star from SmackDown or NXT.

#3 Wait, is it all a ruse?

It may be that MVP, the leader of The Hurt Business, is in the process of pulling the ultimate swerve. With Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin banned from the ringside area, the idea may have been put into motion.

Drew McIntyre is clearly in search of a challenge, as was proved by him storming the RAW locker room. Now that he believes that The Hurt Business is no longer a threat, he may choose to add a No DQ stipulation to the match. And lo and behold! Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin could help Bobby Lashley retain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.