The Judgment Day has seemingly regained dominance on RAW since securing most of the titles on the red brand. That said, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will defend their World Tag Team Championship against LWO's Cruz Del Toro &amp; Joaquin Wilde tonight on the show.Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles, and Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will put their Women's Tag Team Title against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair this weekend at SummerSlam 2025.While The Judgment Day continues to excel in WWE, they might look to expand the group in another wrestling company. In a shocking possibility, Dominik might introduce Leon Slater from TNA Wrestling as the newest member of the group.Last week at TNA Slammiversary, Leon Slater defeated Moose to win the X Division Championship. Following this event, AJ Styles made a massive return to the promotion after an 11-year absence and endorsed Slater as the future of the company before finally saying farewell to fans.In an interview after his championship victory, the 20-year-old acknowledged The Phenomenal One and also revealed his desire to face Styles in the future.That said, in a massive twist, 'Dirty ' Dom might offer Leon Slater a chance to be part of The Judgment Day and make him the first official TNA star to join the group. The IC Champion is currently feuding with Styles and since Slater wishes to clash against AJ in the latter's formal stomping ground, Dominik could have him join the vicious team and maintain his heated rivalry with The Phenomenal One if the latter eventually returns to full action in TNA Wrestling.This way, the 20-year-old might also appear in WWE and accompany 'Dirty' Dom and the other Judgment Day members during the weekly programming, while they also do the same in TNA. Interestingly, the X Division Champion could eventually sign with the Stamford-based promotion in the later months.That said, this angle is purely speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Dominik Mysterio to leave The Judgment Day after losing to AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025?Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles this weekend at SummerSlam 2025. Dominik is seemingly the firm favorite to secure the win, as many viewers expect The Judgment Day to help him secure the victory. However, the possibility of seeing this play out might be slim to nothing, as his reign as champion could be hanging by a thread.In a shocking possibility, Finn Balor might turn on Dominik and cost him, enabling Styles to take advantage and secure the victory. Dom pinned Balor at WrestleMania 41 to win the IC Title. That said, the inaugural Universal Champion could seek to get his revenge on 'Dirty' Dom during the latter's title defense, and cost him, forcing him to leave the stable.While this angle might sound promising, it is hypothetical as of this writing. Fans will have to wait for the turn of events at SummerSlam 2025.